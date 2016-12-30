Honest Ed's closing leaves Torontonians with fond memories

Noelle Paredes-Plaza of Scarborough added an educational touch to Thursday’s shopping trip to Honest Ed’s.

She bought handbags, a few utensils and cheap sunglasses for her six-year-old son Rafael and three-year-old Leila. That’s what her parents used to do for her on many weekends ever since they immigrated to Toronto from the Philippines in 1988.

But more than just shopping, she wanted to explain to her kids the significance of this place in the city – a place she considered synonymous with diversity and openness.

“Honest Ed’s has been so representative of Toronto,” she said.

“I don’t know about the turkeys but regardless of your financial means, anyone could shop here for anything. I’ll miss that idea more than anything else.”

Paredes-Plaza’s family was among hundreds of Torontonians who strolled through the store’s hallways, putting their hands on the last pieces before the bright lights go dim for an honest end to 68 years of Honest Ed’s.

The signature discount store is set to close down, paving way for the Mirvish Village redevelopment in the New Year.

By Thursday most tables and shelves were already empty, but Sage Sayed was beaming with pride as staff helped him wrap a giant poster depicting the popular musical sensation Les Miserables.

“My childhood just came back when I saw it,” said the North York resident. When he was a child, he and his parents made countless visits to the iconic bargaining store near Bloor and Bathurst. He still remembers how he’d get lost into the multitude of posters of music and movie stars, books, clothings, utensils and handwritten signs.

Had the store not been closing permanently this weekend, this poster would have cost him $250. Now, he’ll own it for only $75.

“It’s all worth it, man. Piece of history somewhere in my house,” he said. “I just can’t believe this place is gone.”

Honest Ed's through the eras



1943 – Ed and Anne Mirvish open The Sports Bar, a small women’s clothing store near Bathurst and Bloor streets. The monthly rent for the five-metre wide store is a mere $55.

1946 – The store undergoes its first expansion, after the Mirvishes purchase a stretch of buildings on Bloor. The shop is renamed Anne & Eddie’s.

1948 – After expanding into the adjacent stores, the shop begins selling general household items and is renamed Honest Ed’s.

1952 – The Mirvishes purchase their first property on Markham Street, directly behind their Bloor Street façade. The pair would quickly go on to purchase seven more homes on the street.

1958 –The store expands west to Markham Street, encompassing 6,000 square metres of retail space.

1962 – After plans to build a parking lot along Markham are scuttled, Anne Mirvish establishes the area as an artists’ enclave, moving her own studio into what is now the Victory Café. The street evolves into an eclectic mix of galleries, businesses and restaurants and is christened Mirvish Village.

1984 – Honest Ed’s completes its last expansion, reaching Bathurst Street in the west. The move adds 15,000 square metres of retail space and creates the store we know today. It also marks the debut of the Honest Ed’s marquee, featuring 23,000 light bulbs.

1984 – Mr. T visits Honest Ed’s for a book signing. It’s the latest in a long line of promotional stunts dreamed up by Ed Mirvish.

1987 – Ed Mirvish hosts the store’s first turkey giveaway, a tradition that would continue every Christmas until 2015.

2007 – Ed Mirvish dies. A memorial is placed in the store’s front window.

2013 – Honest Ed’s and the surrounding Mirvish Village are put on sale for $100 million. In October, the property was purchased by Vancouver developer Westbank.