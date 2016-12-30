Stuck without New Year's Eve plans? Metro's guide to a frugal, last-minute night

Stuck without any New Year’s Eve plans and a serious post-holiday credit card debt?

Here are five easy, and affordable, ways to countdown to 2017 in the city.

NYE Nathan Phillips Square

This free city hall party is about as Toronto as you can get. Celebrate the last few minutes of 2016 as you skate on the ice rink, sip hot chocolate and enjoy some musical performances. Fireworks are promised after midnight.

Harbourfront Centre: A New Years Eve Ice Skating Jam Named Saturdays

Another free option if you’re looking to strap on your skates. This event, billed, as “Toronto’s block party on ice,” will feature a DJ. Rentals are available if you don’t own skates.

NYE 2017 Dundas Video

This Dundas West bar is hosting a blowout to mark “one of the worst most messed up years on record coming to an end.” There’s no cover, $6 drinks, and free games, with $35 “bottles of bubbles,” making it one of the more affordable options out there if you’re set on a bar.

A very Bowie New Year’s Eve

Danforth Ave’s Old Nick Pub lets you ring in 2017 with music from one of the greats we lost in 2016. No cover and free champagne at midnight.

Rent your condo party room

If someone hasn’t already snagged it this is a great option if your apartment is too small to squeeze in all your friends. Most condos have them available for a fee and they offer different amenities from bars to crackling fireplaces.

Your couch

This is always the cheapest and least stressful option. If you don’t have cable you can still catch the New York City countdown livestream at timessquareball.net. And if you’re trying to get kids to bed early there’s always the cunning Netflix countdown that mimics the start of 2017.

Bubbles on a budget

If you’re looking to stay in, or head to a house party and need something to bring, bubbly doesn’t have to break the bank.

LCBO product consultant Thomas Hwang has some options to pricey champagne.

Crémant

This is the term for French sparkling wine that can’t be called Champagne because it comes from different regions. There are several varieties available at the LCBO including one from the Loire Valley for about $20.

“It still gives you that champagne flavour without the champagne price,” said Hwang.

Prosecco

This white sparkling wine hails from Italy and has “a fresher taste” than champagne, Hwang said. The price point is anywhere from $14-$25.

Cider

If sparkling wine is not your thing, Hwang recommends cider from “anywhere in Ontario.” Single cans are “very cheap” at between $2.50 and $4.00.

Get home safe on the TTC