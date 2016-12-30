Saskatchewan woman found after going missing while visiting relatives in Ontario

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Saskatchewan who was reported missing while visiting family in Ontario has been found.

Vanessa Lalonde had been visiting relatives in Oshawa for nearly three weeks and had last been seen on Tuesday night.

Police circulated images of her on Thursday, the day she was scheduled to begin her drive home to Saskatchewan.

Later that day, they issued a release saying Lalonde had been located safe and sound.