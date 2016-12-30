Toronto teen leads charge for more civics in Canadian classrooms

Like many teenagers Nelia Fadavi loves dancing and listening to music.

She also loves civics class.

“It’s so amazing, the country that we live in, how it runs, and just being able to know how that works and what people need to do in order to make that happen, it just really interests me,” she said.

Like the other students at Toronto’s all-girls Havergal College, Fadavi, 15, has to take a half-year civics course, touching on topics like democratic values and the machinery of the Canadian government.

For her final project, she was tasked with “bringing about change” regarding an issue that affects her.

Naturally, Fadavi created a petition calling on the province to make civics a full-year class.

So far the petition has about 200 signatures. Fadavi plans to share it with the Ontario Education Minister once more people sign on.

“It’s not a matter of liking politics or civics, but it’s just a matter of citizens becoming more engaged and informed,” she said.

Fadavi said some of her peers who are less enthralled with the subject have asked why she’s on her quest. Her answer is simple: everyone could benefit from being better informed about how Canada’s democracy works.

“It’s not really whether or not you want it, but I think that we just all really need it to happen,” she said.

Ontario Education Minister Mitzie Hunter told Metro the government has no plans to remove civics from the curriculum and is committed to working with partners, including students, to improve the course.

Fadavi is not the first young person in Ontario to lead the charge when it comes to education.