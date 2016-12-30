Toronto wants its own IMDB page

You may remember this performer from such films as Good Will Hunting, A Christmas Story and the 2014 remake of Robocop.

It’s highly versatile, comes fairly cheap and even occasionally stars as itself.

Now, like any budding star, Toronto wants its own Internet Movie Database (IMDB) page.

In a motion set to go to the Economic Development Committee next week, the Toronto Film, Television and Digital Media Board is recommending the city set up and maintain its own page on the popular movie website.

Eric Jensen, film manager for the city of Toronto, said it’s part of a new marketing and branding initiative to promote the city and attract new film and movie business.

The page would feature Toronto’s cinematic resume, including all the cities it has stood in for on the silver screen.

“We’ve doubled for a dozen different locations in the last ten years or so,” Jensen said. “Whether it’s Toronto as Toronto or Toronto as New York or Chicago.”

In addition to Baltimore, Washington D.C., Boston and Philadelphia, Toronto has also stood in for an old-fashioned version of itself in historical dramas such as Murdoch Mysteries.

Jensen said Toronto even played Nice, France in the 2012 TV series Transporter.

As for when the page will appear, it could be a while.