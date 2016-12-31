Sheridan prof helping build rink for Centennial Classic

The Detroit Red Wings skate right past Sarah Zeilstra as she takes a break to chat about the dearth of women in her industry.

The professor in Sheridan College’s Technical Production for Theatre and Live Events is a carpenter and welder, currently on contract with BaAM Productions — the organization putting up the outdoor rink and stages for the Centennial Classic on New Year’s Day.

“I’m in charge of the dasherboards and glass installation for the rink, then I’m on standby if anything breaks (on game day),” she says, adding that her crew is setting up and tearing down the rink, field décor, staging and “everything else that you will see on television and many things that you won’t get to see.”

The mother of two young toddlers has been with Sheridan for 14 years now. She says the gender makeup of the program is about 50/50 but she still watches that percentage slip to 80/20 male-to-female as students choose electives in their later years.

“In some years before (female representation) has been non-existent,” she says. “But it’s gotten better now … perceptions of women in skilled trades are slowly changing … I’m a role model for my students that I didn’t have.”

While she knows there are only a few like her in the industry, which is “still male-dominated, numbers-wise,” Zeilstra thinks it’s important to show students, male and female, that anything is possible.

There’s been an attitudinal shift in the past 20 years, too. “Some people had preconceptions (about women) and what they could do just because there are so few women in this and people weren’t used to it, it was just the unknown to them.”

Normalizing her role in a production like the Centennial Classic is part of breaking those stereotypes. Yet at the end of the day it isn’t gendered, Zeilstra says: “You have to work hard and let your work speak for itself.”

You’re only as good as your last job, as they say in the industry.

The statistics of how many women are currently working in skilled trades in Ontario and Canada are hard to come by. The most recent picture might be painted by a 2008 Statistics Canada report, which found that men made up the vast majority of those employed in trades at 97 per cent.

More recent national data on “registered apprenticeship training” from 2014 found women made up 15 per cent of those trained in skilled trades, but two-thirds of those women were concentrated in four trade groups: hairstylists and estheticians, user support technicians, food service and early childhood educators.

Of the people who completed apprenticeship training across Canada in carpentry in 2014, 1.37 per cent of them were women and only 1.67 per cent of them were women in Ontario.

The same report found that only 5.7 per cent of people who completed welding apprenticeship training nationally were women, and 4.7 per cent were women in Ontario.

Zeilstra says she doesn’t know why so few women join trades but plans to poll her future students. She’s passionate about inspiring women to enter her fields and loves the fact that she can “pay it forward.”

“There was one friend who was a female carpenter and prominent in my early career and I will never forget what she did for me,” she says. “She inspired me … Now, my tendency when I learn something new is to pass it off to someone else, so teaching is a natural fit.”

What she loves about her gig is the camaraderie of the “on road family” who sets up and tears down these big productions and the satisfaction that comes with building something.