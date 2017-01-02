Fire crews begin demolition of North York mansion following New Year’s blaze

Fire crews began demolishing what’s left of a North York mansion on Monday after a three-alarm fire ravaged the home in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Toronto Fire was alerted to the blaze that engulfed the multimillion dollar property on Forest Heights Boulevard, near Bayview Ave. and Hwy. 401, just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Nobody was in the house at the time, as it’s under construction with no one living in it, according to Mike Ross of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office.

He said it’s unclear what caused the fire, but it appears to have originated toward the back of the house.

All that was left standing after firefighters put out the flames was the front of the structure and parts of the side walls.

“We haven’t really narrowed down the ‘where’ yet,” said Ross. “To facilitate the investigation part, we’re going to have to demolish it.”

Crews were waiting for the gas service to be terminated Monday before using their equipment to remove the structure’s freestanding walls.

The house was in more than 15,000 sq. ft., Ross said, so there were two to three feet of debris to remove.

“It’s obviously a pretty big structure,” he said. “A bigger structure means more debris.”

A neighbour who lives two houses away said he called 911 early Sunday morning after he and party guests smelled smoke. He said the sight was “disturbing.”

“The fire was in the back of the house. You couldn’t tell anything from the front, but the house is quite deep,” he said. “It was fully lit up by flames. There’s a side window that faces us, that I could see was just wall-to-wall flames.”

He said the house had been under construction for the past two-and-a-half years.

Ross said the demolition could take “the better part of a week.”

Then fire crews can begin investigating what caused the blaze.