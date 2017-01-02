SIU investigating after woman falls from west-end window
Toronto police and paramedics were called to the College St. and Lansdowne Ave. area early Monday.
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a woman fell from a window in the city’s west end early Monday morning.
Toronto police and paramedics responded to a call on St. Clarens Ave., near College St. and Lansdowne Ave., around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Paramedics transported a 60-year-old woman to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition “as the result of a fall.”
The SIU, an independent provincial agency, investigates all deaths, serious injuries and allegations of sexual assault involving police.