SIU investigating after woman falls from west-end window

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the College St. and Lansdowne Ave. area early Monday.

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a woman fell from a window in Toronto's west end early Monday.

Toronto police and paramedics responded to a call on St. Clarens Ave., near College St. and Lansdowne Ave., around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Paramedics transported a 60-year-old woman to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition “as the result of a fall.”

The SIU, an independent provincial agency, investigates all deaths, serious injuries and allegations of sexual assault involving police.

