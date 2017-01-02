Stay up late tonight to catch Venus, Mars and a meteor shower

Photographers and astronomy buffs can start shooting their 2017 night-sky calendars tonight.

At around 6 p.m., the moon will cross the southwestern sky, posing between Venus and Mars. Stargazers got a preview of the event Sunday night when the moon skimmed just below Venus, which appears as the brightest star against the inky black sky.

The celestial bodies will repeat their dance a third time Tuesday night, with the moon appearing just above Mars.

“It happens a couple times a year but often people aren’t aware of it,” said Allard Schipper, a councillor with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada’s Toronto branch.

“Half of them happen in the early morning,” Schipper said, when only the most dedicated of sky-scanners are still awake.

But if you can manage to pull an all-nighter, there’s another reward waiting for you.

At around 4 a.m. Tuesday there will be a relatively short meteor shower, the Quadrantids, with about 120 meteors per hour, Schipper said.

The sky show is just the briefest of dress rehearsals for a year’s worth of astronomical entertainment. The highlight of the coming year will be the total eclipse of the sun in August — the first time in decades that a total solar eclipse will be visible from North America.

Most solar eclipses happen when the moon partially obscures the sun, appearing to take a giant bite out of the fireball. In order to see a total eclipse, sky watchers must be directly underneath the moon as it passes between us and the sun. The chances of that happening over land are pretty slim — it hasn’t happened above North America since 1979.

That’s got astronomy experts like Schipper very excited.

On Aug. 21, the sun and moon will arc a path across the continental U.S. between Oregon and South Carolina. Anyone directly beneath it will see their whole world go dark for up to two minutes. Hotels along the route are already starting to fill up, Schipper said.

He’s going to be making the trek south of the border to see it himself.

“A total eclipse is very rare, especially for North America,” Schipper said. “Often you have to travel very far away, like to Australia or Africa, to see one.”