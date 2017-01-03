Coffee shop break-ins on the rise in Toronto's east end
Police are warning shop owners to be more cautious about their cash.
A coffee shop bandit could be on the loose in Toronto.
Police are warning café owners to be careful with their money following a string of robberies in the city’s east end.
The owner of Savoury Grounds café in the Upper Beaches reported his shop was broken into Sunday night, the fourth café to be robbed in recent weeks. Previous break-ins were reported at Ashdale Brunch and Espresso, Lazy Daisy’s Café and Te Aro.
Police spokesperson Craig Brister said it’s not clear if the four incidents are related.
“People are definitely concerned, worrying if their store is going to be next to be hit,” he said.
The only thing people can do is to be smart about how they handle their money, Brister said.
“If you are doing business related to cash, you don’t want to be leaving it on the scene,” he said, advising business owners to avoid keeping cash on the premises overnight.
“There’s not going to be 100 per cent guarantee that you’re never going to get broken into, but you have to try to make the effects minimal,” he said.
