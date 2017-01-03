Elderly woman hit by SUV driver on Lower Sherbourne

An elderly woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a driver on Lower Sherbourne.

According to Toronto Police, the 80-year-old pedestrian was using the crosswalk at about 7:15 a.m. when she was struck by a 38-year-old woman driving a Honda SUV south on Sherbourne.

Police believe she may have been walking her dog at the time and the animal has since gone missing from the area.

Lower Sherbourne was closed between Front St. and Lake Shore Blvd. for an investigation, but the stretch has since re-opened.

Police are asking anybody with information to contact them at 416-808-1900.