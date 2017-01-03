News / Toronto

Elderly woman hit by SUV driver on Lower Sherbourne

Eighty-year-old pedestrian taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after early morning collision.

Toronto Police say an elderly woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by an SUV while crossing Lower Sherbourne on Tuesday morning.

An elderly woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a driver on Lower Sherbourne.

According to Toronto Police, the 80-year-old pedestrian was using the crosswalk at about 7:15 a.m. when she was struck by a 38-year-old woman driving a Honda SUV south on Sherbourne.

Police believe she may have been walking her dog at the time and the animal has since gone missing from the area.

Lower Sherbourne was closed between Front St. and Lake Shore Blvd. for an investigation, but the stretch has since re-opened.

Police are asking anybody with information to contact them at 416-808-1900.

The Tuesday morning collision is the first reported incident to seriously injure a pedestrian in Toronto this year, following a 2016 that was particularly dangerous for the city’s road users. Metro’s #TODeadlyStreets series has found that seniors are far more likely to be struck by vehicles than the general population.

