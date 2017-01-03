Toronto and New York stock indexes kick off year on a positive note

TORONTO — North American stock markets started this year's first day of trading on a positive note.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 91.40 points at 15,378.99 nearly two hours after the opening bell following a three-day holiday weekend.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 61.04 points to 19,823.64 and the S&P 500 rose 11.77 points to 2,250.60.

The Nasdaq composite rose 28.79 points to 5,411.90.

The Canadian dollar was at 74.54 cents US, up 0.06 of a U.S. cent from Friday's close.

The January crude contract rose 44 cents to US$54.16 per barrel and February natural gas was down 31.5 cents at US$3.41 per mmBTU.