Toronto and New York stock indexes kick off year on a positive note
TORONTO — North American stock markets started this year's first day of trading on a positive note.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 91.40 points at 15,378.99 nearly two hours after the opening bell following a three-day holiday weekend.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 61.04 points to 19,823.64 and the S&P 500 rose 11.77 points to 2,250.60.
The Nasdaq composite rose 28.79 points to 5,411.90.
The Canadian dollar was at 74.54 cents US, up 0.06 of a U.S. cent from Friday's close.
The January crude contract rose 44 cents to US$54.16 per barrel and February natural gas was down 31.5 cents at US$3.41 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up $4.10 from Friday at US$1,155.80 an ounce and March copper contracts were at US$2.49 per pound, down 1.2 cents from Friday.
