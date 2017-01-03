Toronto highway crash injures six; one critically
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — All Toronto-bound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway remain closed following an accident overnight that injured six people.
Police say one of the injured, believed to be a male in his 20s, suffered critical injuries.
The other injuries are reportedly minor.
The crash just after midnight involved two vehicles travelling in the same direction on the expressway between Highway 427 and Kipling Ave.
There was no immediate word on when the eastbound lanes will be open to traffic. (CP24)
-
Tory's Toronto
2017 is the year John Tory needs to leave the phrase 'war on cars' behind
-
Tory's Toronto
Tie a ribbon on my tithes — taxes in Toronto are a bargain: Matt Elliott
-
Views
Let's extend our holiday generosity to the boldly ungenerous
-
Retail Insider
It's time to talk about the politics of the fashion industry