News / Toronto

Whitby, Ont., massage therapist facing sex assault charge after client complains

WHITBY, Ont. — A massage therapist has been charged after allegedly touching a client in an inappropriate way.

Durham regional police say a 55-year-old Whitby, Ont., woman alleges a male massage therapist touched her inappropriately several times during an appointment on Dec. 11.

She reported the incident to police several days later.

A 51-year-old Locust Hill, Ont., man has been charged with sexual assault.

Investigators say the suspect — Robert Newey — works at various spa locations in Whitby and they want to ensure there are no other alleged victims.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to police.

 

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Toronto Views

More...