15-year-old boy crashes car trying to avoid RIDE, police find cocaine, gun in car
Suspect tried to avoid RIDE spot check but crashed into a hydro pole and ran away before arrest, police say.
A 15-year-old boy is facing firearm, drug and careless driving-related charges after allegedly fleeing police near the CNE, Toronto police say.
Officers were conducting RIDE spot checks early Tuesday near Dufferin St. and British Columbia Dr. when the teenage driver of a blue SUV avoided the check by fleeing the scene, police say.
The SUV crashed into a nearby hydro pole and the suspect fled on foot but was arrested shortly after.
The officers found a gun during the arrest, as well as cocaine, police say.
The boy is facing 13 charges, including four driving-related charges, flight from police, possession of cocaine, five firearm-related charges and failure to comply recognizance.
The name of the teenager cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
