Canadian auto sales hit record, driven by SUVs, pickups and luxury vehicles
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says 2016 was a record-breaking year for Canadian auto sales, driven by purchases of SUVs, pickup trucks and luxury vehicles.
The Richmond Hill, Ont.-based consulting firm says there were 1.948 million sales of light vehicles last year, an increase of 2.7 per cent compared to 2015.
Ford took the top spot, with sales up 9.3 per cent to 304,445 vehicles.
Fiat Chrysler was next, though its sales slipped by 5.3 per cent year-over-year to 277,445 units, while General Motors came in third with 267,341 vehicles sold, up 1.5 per cent.
Sales of passenger cars declined 7.6 per cent from a year ago to 662,038, while light truck sales were up 8.8 per cent at 1,286,861.
Follow @alexposadzki on Twitter.
Most Popular
-
Military veteran, three family members found shot dead in Upper Big Tracadie tragedy
-
Food and beverage changes coming to Halifax International Airport
-
Math myth-busting some of our worst urban planning misconceptions
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades
-
Tory's Toronto
2017 is the year John Tory needs to leave the phrase 'war on cars' behind
-
Tory's Toronto
Tie a ribbon on my tithes — taxes in Toronto are a bargain: Matt Elliott
-
Views
Let's extend our holiday generosity to the boldly ungenerous
-
Retail Insider
It's time to talk about the politics of the fashion industry