Canadian auto sales hit record, driven by SUVs, pickups and luxury vehicles

TORONTO — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says 2016 was a record-breaking year for Canadian auto sales, driven by purchases of SUVs, pickup trucks and luxury vehicles.

The Richmond Hill, Ont.-based consulting firm says there were 1.948 million sales of light vehicles last year, an increase of 2.7 per cent compared to 2015.

Ford took the top spot, with sales up 9.3 per cent to 304,445 vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler was next, though its sales slipped by 5.3 per cent year-over-year to 277,445 units, while General Motors came in third with 267,341 vehicles sold, up 1.5 per cent.

Sales of passenger cars declined 7.6 per cent from a year ago to 662,038, while light truck sales were up 8.8 per cent at 1,286,861.