Durham Police investigate after man with head injury found in Oshawa
Durham Police are seeking witnesses after a man suffering from a serious head injury was found lying on a busy street in Oshawa, Tuesday morning.
Around 7 a.m., officers received a call about a man lying on the road at Simcoe St. S. Upon arrival, they saw the man, 41, “staggering” around, police said.
He was rushed to the hospital where they discovered his injury.
Initially, the man was unable to remember what happened, but later remembered “being hit on the head with a pipe” by an unknown person, the news release said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.
