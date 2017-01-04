Minor damage after two passenger planes clip wings at Pearson Airport
A
A
Share via Email
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate a minor accident involving two passenger planes Tuesday evening at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane clipped an Air France plane while taxiing to its gate at about 6 p.m. ET.
Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokeswoman Natalie Moncur says a wing tip of the PIA plane hit a wing tip of the Air France plane, which was parked at a gate at Terminal 3.
No one was injured and the damage is relatively minor.
Passengers on the PIA plane finally picked up their bags after waiting an hour on the plane and another four hours in the terminal. (CITY)
-
Tory's Toronto
2017 is the year John Tory needs to leave the phrase 'war on cars' behind
-
Tory's Toronto
Tie a ribbon on my tithes — taxes in Toronto are a bargain: Matt Elliott
-
Views
Let's extend our holiday generosity to the boldly ungenerous
-
Retail Insider
It's time to talk about the politics of the fashion industry