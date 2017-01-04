Minor damage after two passenger planes clip wings at Pearson Airport

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate a minor accident involving two passenger planes Tuesday evening at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane clipped an Air France plane while taxiing to its gate at about 6 p.m. ET.

Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokeswoman Natalie Moncur says a wing tip of the PIA plane hit a wing tip of the Air France plane, which was parked at a gate at Terminal 3.

No one was injured and the damage is relatively minor.