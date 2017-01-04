Quick action by passersby saves man’s life after he drove off road in Clarington

Mike Conlin was at the wheel of his minivan in a ditch on the side of the road, gasping for air after suffering a massive heart attack.

What followed was a perfectly timed and executed series of efforts by passersby to keep him alive. His doctor hopes Conlin’s story will inspire more people to take a CPR course — because, he explained, it works but timing is everything.

On Nov. 3, Troy Brady and two of his colleagues spotted a minivan oddly positioned off the road heading out of Darlington nuclear station in Clarington, Ont., while driving back from training.

Brady along with Don Morrison and Mike Penney — all off-duty firefighters who work at the site — stopped to see if they could help.

There they were met by Julie Metcalf, an off-duty security guard who was the first to come to Conlin’s aid. Ben Sipe and Alvise Bernardi also stopped to help and were trying to pull Conlin out of the car to better perform CPR.

“I don’t think he’s breathing,” Brady later remembers being told by Metcalf, who had also told him she’d called 911.

“I checked for a pulse and he had no pulse,” Brady recalled.

He tried to open Conlin’s airways, while others helped with CPR. Emergency responders from the site, including Danielle Shank, soon arrived at the scene with a defibrillator and took over CPR. Local paramedics and firefighters came next.

Brady recalled that by the time local emergency services showed up, they were able to find a pulse.

“It’s such a fluke the way it all happened,” said Brady, explaining that every step of the response had played out in Conlin’s favour: from the initial emergency call, those who stopped leaving the site, to him and his colleagues driving by at the right time.

On Wednesday, a recovered Conlin and his family met with the people who stopped on the side of the road and saved his life. They had a chance to thank everyone, and gifted them each with a keychain engraved with a heart and the date of the rescue.

“What a great outcome it was, that they were all there for him,” Conlin’s wife Rita said of the passersby, as well as the emergency responders and hospital staff who contributed to saving her husband’s life.

“If it wasn’t for them being where they were at the time, Mike wouldn’t be here.”

Dr. Subodh Verma, the heart surgeon who performed a quadruple bypass on Conlin a few days later at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto said Conlin’s story is proof that CPR is “extremely effective” and can save lives if performed right.

He explained that when someone’s heart stops, as Conlin’s did, every second after that counts. The time that goes by quickly impacts the survival prospects and future brain functioning of the person involved.

Since his cardiac arrest and subsequent open-heart surgery in the fall, Conlin has healed with no lingering brain damage. His doctor says that result is telling of the adequacy and timeliness of the CPR performed on him on the side of the road.

“It’s quite profound to see someone who was going to die who is now living a second life,” Verma said.

While Verma said the operation he performed on Conlin contributed to his recovery, he knows it would have meant nothing if his patient hadn’t arrived at the hospital alive and breathing. He said the people who got to Conlin first that day are to thank for that.

“The story is a success story of the survival chain,” he said.

Though Conlin doesn’t remember everything that happened that day, he said he’s living proof that CPR works, and is very grateful to everyone that helped him survive.