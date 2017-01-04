Plane clips wing of another aircraft at Pearson airport
No reported injuries after a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft clipped the wing of an Air France plane, says GTAA.
Two aircraft touched wings at Pearson International Airport on Tuesday evening, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority confirmed.
A GTAA spokesperson said that a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight was taxiing to its gate at around 6 p.m. when its wing clipped the wing of a parked Air France aircraft.
No injuries were reported, and the PIA airplane was said to be moving at a slow speed at the time of the incident.
An Air France spokesperson said that their departing flight was cancelled as a result of the incident. The extent of damage to the damage is currently unknown.
PIA could not immediately be reached for comment.
GTAA says that the transportation Safety Board of Canada, which investigates all incidents involving aircraft, has been notified.
