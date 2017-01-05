Think you're freezing? Meet three people who may have the coldest jobs in Toronto

While you might be dreading your walk to the streetcar or the five-minute sprint from your car to your cosy office, these Torontonians spend hours outside each day working some of the city’s coldest jobs.

Metro chatted with them about what it’s like to battle the elements and got their tips for fighting the deep freeze that’s expected to hang around all weekend.

Meghan D'Arcy, dog walker

D'Arcy spends up to seven hours outside on a typical workday, walking pups and cycling around Toronto’s west-end to pick them up.

The owner of Walk with Meg starts prepping in the morning by consuming a “humungous breakfast” full of protein.

“If I don’t eat I’m way colder. You have to kind of keep stoking the fire of your metabolism,” she said.

The 29-year-old also coats her face with oil (a mixture of shea butter, coconut and olive) to protect it from windburn and swears by waterproof mittens.

Most days it’s not “unbearably cold,” but D'Arcy did have a rough time during 2013’s ice storm.

“I had to buy some cleats for traction to able to go to work,” she said.

Holly Campbell, airport duty manager at Billy Bishop

Campbell is outside for as many as 10 hours a day, helping with traffic, snow removal and the ferry to the island airport.

She doesn’t mind much, although she admits some of her friends and family with cushier office jobs might think she’s crazy.

“I like to be able to get outside, enjoy fresh air and sunshine, even when it’s cold,” she said.

Her key to curbing the chill is to keep moving, and wear lots of layers, including, of course, long underwear.

“I start about September,” she said.

Charan Jassal, Metrolinx transit safety officer at Union Station

Jassal spends hours every day outside Union Station making sure everyone stays safe on the tracks.

He finds staying hydrated helps with freezing temperatures and drinks lots of hot beverages whenever he gets a break.

But his best advice is to bundle up — from balaclava to boots.

“With the winter elements you just have to work with it,” he said. “You gotta’ dress for success.”

That may seem basic, but it’s something he says a surprisingly high number of commuters don’t do as they run from home to train to office.

Occasionally, people who aren’t wearing coats lock themselves out their cars and are left shivering away in GO station parking lots.