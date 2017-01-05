Calorie counts on menus worry Toronto eating disorder advocates

When Ryann Girard began to recover from the eating disorder she’d lived with for 10 years she made a “conscious choice” not to look up the amount of calories in her food.

But now that choice will be harder to make.

A new Ontario law called the Healthy Menu Choices Act came into effect Jan. 1, requiring restaurants with over 20 locations to post calorie counts on their menus.

Advocates worry the change will make life more difficult for those with eating disorders such as bulimia and anorexia.

“I can definitely see how it would have a detrimental impact if it’s kind of in your face all the time and there’s no getting away from it,” Girard said.

Andrea LaMarre, a PhD student at the University of Guelph who studies eating disorders started a petition to repeal the act after hearing from concerned eating disorder advocates.

Over 500 people have signed the petition to date.

“For a lot of people with eating disorders they might fixate on a number that they can’t exceed in a particular day,” LaMarre told Metro.

“Then they see that number associated with a cupcake and suddenly that cupcake isn’t just a cupcake anymore,” she said.

LaMarre said the evidence that calorie counts on menus lead to healthier dining choices is “very, very weak.”

In an email to Metro, Ontario Ministry of Health spokesman David Jensen said the mandatory calorie counts were recommended by an expert panel as part of a solution to childhood obesity.

Jensen said scientific studies have shown menu labelling reduces the calories people consume when they’re out to eat.