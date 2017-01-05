Canadian Forces member under investigation after alleged voyeurism at Toronto facility
The CBC earlier quoted an unnamed source as saying that the investigation began when a female soldier in Downsview discovered a cell phone taped under a sink in a women’s change room.
A member of the Canadian Forces is under investigation by military police for voyeurism at a GTA defense facility, a military spokesperson says.
“The investigation into this incident began in the summer of 2016,” military spokesperson Daniel Le Bouthillier said on Thursday.
“As the incident is currently under investigation, no further details can be released at this time,” Le Bouthillier said in an email.
Le Bouthillier declined to give the exact location or particulars on the case.
“The Canadian Forces Military Police take all allegations seriously,” Le Bouthillier said.
“In all cases, investigations are conducted to determine the facts, analyze the evidence and, if warranted, pursue appropriate charges,” Le Bouthillier said.
