Case of Toronto doctor charged with murder in wife's death put over

TORONTO — The case of a Toronto neurosurgeon charged in the death of his wife has been put over to the end of January.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji.

The 40-year-old woman's strangled and beaten body was found in a suitcase on the side of a road north of Toronto in December.

Shamji's lawyer says his client's case will next be in court on Jan. 26.

Shamji worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto.

His wife worked at the Scarborough Hospital as a family physician and was last seen on the evening of Nov. 30. Her mother contacted police the following day to report her missing.