Toronto issues first extreme cold alert of the year

The city of Toronto has issued its first extreme cold alert of the year.

Thursday morning got off to a bitter start in the city with early morning wind chill temperatures dipping as low as -16 C. A spot of afternoon sunshine is expected to warm things up bit before the temperature plunges an overnight wind chill low of -18 C.

The nasty cold is expected to linger over the city until Monday when the temperature returns to its seasonal average at -3 C.

During extreme cold weather alerts, the city offers additional services to escape the chill and adds extra shelter space for the homeless. Two 24-hour drop-in centres are also open from Dec. 15 to Feb. 28, regardless of the weather.

