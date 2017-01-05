News / Toronto

Toronto issues first extreme cold alert of the year

Residents are urged to layer up before venturing out into Thursday's bitter cold.

The City of Toronto has issued its first extreme cold weather alert of the year as wind chill temperatures dip to -16 C.

Torstar News Service

The city of Toronto has issued its first extreme cold alert of the year.

Thursday morning got off to a bitter start in the city with early morning wind chill temperatures dipping as low as -16 C. A spot of afternoon sunshine is expected to warm things up bit before the temperature plunges an overnight wind chill low of -18 C.

The nasty cold is expected to linger over the city until Monday when the temperature returns to its seasonal average at -3 C.

During extreme cold weather alerts, the city offers additional services to escape the chill and adds extra shelter space for the homeless. Two 24-hour drop-in centres are also open from Dec. 15 to Feb. 28, regardless of the weather.

Residents are also advised to check on vulnerable loved ones, such as the sick or elderly.

