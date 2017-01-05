Fire that killed 4 at Toronto seniors' building was intentional, officials say

TORONTO — A fire at a Toronto seniors' residence 11 months ago that left four people dead has been deemed intentional.

Officials said Thursday that investigators have determined the Feb. 5, 2016, fire started in combustible chairs located where two hallways intersect on the fifth floor of the apartment building.

Toronto police are continuing to investigate.

Toronto Community Housing Corporation has already been charged with permitting combustible materials to accumulate in a means of egress, failing to instruct supervisory staff in fire emergency procedures and failing to implement the approved fire safety plan in the building.

Three people died in the fire and more that a dozen were injured, one of them dying a month later in hospital.