Fire that killed 4 at Toronto seniors' building was intentional, officials say
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A fire at a Toronto seniors' residence 11 months ago that left four people dead has been deemed intentional.
Officials said Thursday that investigators have determined the Feb. 5, 2016, fire started in combustible chairs located where two hallways intersect on the fifth floor of the apartment building.
Toronto police are continuing to investigate.
Toronto Community Housing Corporation has already been charged with permitting combustible materials to accumulate in a means of egress, failing to instruct supervisory staff in fire emergency procedures and failing to implement the approved fire safety plan in the building.
Three people died in the fire and more that a dozen were injured, one of them dying a month later in hospital.
Fire officials said at the time that most of the damage was in the fifth floor hallway area and some of the seniors had to be brought down ladders because the hallways were full of smoke.
Most Popular
-
Woman who boasted about drunk driving jailed for killing Toronto cyclist
-
Man's condition improves after being hit by car in Dartmouth
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades
-
Degrassi's new season tackles abortion, refugees, 'scary right-wing thinking'
-
Tory's Toronto
2017 is the year John Tory needs to leave the phrase 'war on cars' behind
-
Tory's Toronto
Tie a ribbon on my tithes — taxes in Toronto are a bargain: Matt Elliott
-
Views
Let's extend our holiday generosity to the boldly ungenerous
-
Retail Insider
It's time to talk about the politics of the fashion industry