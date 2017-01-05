Fire that killed three seniors last February deliberately set, report says

Almost a year after a Scarborough apartment fire that killed three seniors, investigators have determined that the blaze was set on purpose.

Fire officials said an investigation shows the blaze started in combustible chairs where two halls intersect on the fifth floor of the building at 1315 Neilson Rd. Family members of victims and others hurt in the blaze were updated in a meeting Thursday.

Toronto police are continuing to investigate the case, but wouldn’t comment further.

Following the post-fire inspection, Toronto Community Housing Corporation — the owner of the building — faced several charges in violation of the province’s fire code. Those were: failure to implement the building’s fire safety plan, failure to instruct staff in emergency fire safety procedures prior to making them responsible for fire safety and for allowing combustible materials to accumulate in an exit pathway.

Those charges are now before the courts.

Toronto Community Housing’s board chair Bud Purves and president and interim CEO Greg Spearn issued a statement later Thursday that said TCH has “cooperated fully” with the fire investigation and it will do the same with the ongoing criminal investigation.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn that the fire at 1315 Neilson Road was deliberately set,” the statement said. “We regret the tragic loss of life and injuries that occurred as a result of the fire, and today the thoughts of everyone at Toronto Community Housing are with the families and loved ones of those who perished, those who were injured and the residents of the building.