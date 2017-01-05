Hundreds attend funeral for Toronto family killed in Peterborough fire

Hundreds of people flooded into St. Paul’s Bloor St. Church Thursday afternoon to pay their final respects to the Riverdale family killed after their cottage caught fire on Christmas Eve.

Geoffrey (Geoff) Taber, 56, his wife Jacqueline (Jacquie) Gardner, 47, and their sons Scott Taber, 15, and Andrew Taber, 13, died in the blaze that destroyed their cottage in the McCrackens Landing area of Stoney Lake.The family had gone to the cottage to celebrate Christmas; the family’s two dogs also perished.

St. Paul’s main sanctuary, which seats about 1,200, quickly became standing room-only as the hour-long service began with a solemn reading from the Bible. Along with prayers and songs, relatives and friends shared stories about the family’s generosity and willingness to help anyone in need.

As they trickled out of the church into the chilly January air, many attendees said they still couldn’t believe it was real.

“There’s no recovering from this, especially at this time of year,” Withrow Park Ball Hockey coach Evan Korec said after the service. Taber had been a fellow coach and sponsor for the league, and Korec had coached Scott and Andrew.

“I think every year, going forward, this will be part of our holiday – remembering them,” he said.

A number of teen boys at the service were wearing pins emblazoned with the logos of the ice hockey teams Scott and Andrew played on; among them was Noah Anderson, who played with Scott on the Forest Hill Minor Midget A team where Taber was the manager.

Scott was a “great teammate,” Anderson said, an experienced player who “always stayed positive.”

“We’re just going to have to learn to play through it and play for Scott,” he said.

Suzanne Meanchos said her sons were friends with the Taber boys; the younger one played on the ball hockey team with Andrew.

“I enjoyed watching Geoff’s competitive spirit coaching the little kids in ball hockey,” she said. “He was so passionate, and him, together with his best friend… Got the boys to win provincials, which was amazing.”

Meanchos said she and her younger son saw Scott and Andrew the day before Christmas Eve.

“We talked to them on the 23rd and that was their last day, so it was very sad,” she said.

Another mourner, Irene Magee, cried as she recalled what she said was the incredible kindness the family showed her. Magee’s son, Timothy, had befriended Scott in Grade 1; after learning she was struggling to make ends meet, Magee said, Taber and Gardner gave her jobs like babysitting Scott and Andrew when they went out at night, or taking care of their house and dogs when the family went away on vacation.

When they came back, Magee recalled, Geoff would always drive her home.

“They were very unique,” she said. “They treated people very well … Jacquie treated me like a friend when I was just the help, you know? With a lot of respect and kindness…They were so unbelievably giving.”

Her son, Timothy, said he would remember Scott as a “really nice friend” who was “always there for you.”

“We couldn’t afford to have a real vacation, so they invited us to their cottage all the time,” he said.

A programme for the service said the family was cremated and that a private interment will take place in the spring.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office said Thursday morning.