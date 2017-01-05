Last Sam the Record Man store wants to be designated a tourist attraction

It’s not unusual for shoppers at Belleville’s Quinte Mall to stop in their tracks when they spot Spencer Destun’s store.

After Sam the Record Man shut the doors to its famed Yonge Street location years ago, most people assumed the business was dead, but now a petition launched by Destun is attempting to make sure people know its last surviving location is still around, just two hours east of Toronto.

The petition, which so far has been signed by hundreds of people in store and dozens online, is asking for the store to be given a tourist attraction designation, complete with a province-issued sign along the highway.

An application Destun filed with the ministry of tourism, culture and sport was denied because the location didn’t fit the typical criteria.

“We started a petition to get them to change their mind. It is smart to make an exception sometimes,” said Destun, who bought the franchise location with his wife and son in 1979 and has been selling music to people from across Ontario ever since.

The store, he said, is an important cultural institution because at one time the company was the largest music retailer in Canada and his location is the one of the last remnants of a business that aided the careers of hitmakers like The Guess Who, Joni Mitchell and Gordon Lightfoot.