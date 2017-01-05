Loonie surges against U.S. dollar for second day; TSX index up, U.S. peers fall
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Canada's dollar has surged again this morning, putting the loonie up more than a full cent since the end of 2016.
The loonie was at 75.71 cents US this morning, up 0.57 of a U.S. cent from the previous close.
It also gained 0.70 of a U.S. cent on Wednesday as the American dollar weakened against other major currencies including the euro, yen and British pound.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.99 points at 15,560.74.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 77.33 points to 19,864.83 and the S&P 500 declined 5.48 points to 2,265.27. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.03 points to 5,476.97.
The February crude contract slipped seven cents to US$53.33 per barrel and February natural gas fell five cents to US$3.22 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up $16.30 at US$1,181.60 an ounce and March copper contracts were down a cent at US$2.55 a pound.
Most Popular
-
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades
-
'It shattered to pieces:' Nova Scotia Power probing wind turbine collapse
-
Woman charged with animal suffering for docking tails of puppies in Halifax region
-
Tory's Toronto
2017 is the year John Tory needs to leave the phrase 'war on cars' behind
-
Tory's Toronto
Tie a ribbon on my tithes — taxes in Toronto are a bargain: Matt Elliott
-
Views
Let's extend our holiday generosity to the boldly ungenerous
-
Retail Insider
It's time to talk about the politics of the fashion industry