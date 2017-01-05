MetroArtsChallenge: Slogan the city

At the end of 2016, in a classic wish-for-more-wishes move, we challenged you to come up with more arts challenges for the coming year. We got so many great ones, and we can’t wait to see you put your own twist on them.



Here’s your first task of the new year, courtesy of reader Geri Mortazavi.



What should Toronto’s motto be? Take a sign that says “Welcome to Toronto,” and add your unique slogan underneath. Remember, this will be the sign tourists will see upon entering the city, so make sure it captures the spirit of Toronto as you see it.



The motto can be clever, touching, funny or poetic. The more creative, the better. You could even make a slogan in symbols. To enter the challenge, snap a picture or scan your slogan — or just type it — and send it to genna.buck@metronews.ca or tweet with the hashtag #MetroArtsChallenge.