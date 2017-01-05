Reindeer at Casa Loma have stay cut short by Toronto Animal Services
The four animals, slated to be at the castle until Jan. 8, are on their way home after charges were issued against an Ontario petting zoo.
Oh deer! Following a short holiday stint, four reindeer on display at Casa Loma are hitched on a sleigh back home after charges were issued against an Ontario petting zoo.
The creatures, provided by Tiger Paw Exotics, arrived at the castle on Dec. 29 and were to be housed for a special nine-day seasonal event until Sunday.
After receiving complaints, Toronto Animal Services laid charges against the petting zoo company on Dec. 30 for violating the city’s prohibited animals bylaw, cutting the reindeer’s stay short.
“After reviewing the situation . . . we have made the decision to end the reindeer display at Casa Loma,” said Stacey Hawkins, director of marketing at Liberty Entertainment Group (owners of Casa Loma).
Hawkins also said that the reindeer had been visited by animal services, who investigated the conditions onsite and “had no concerns related to the care, health, or environment of the reindeer while at Casa Loma.”
The City of Toronto confirmed that Tiger Paw Exotics had been charged.
