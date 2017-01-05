Video: Duo of squirrels caught on camera stealing chocolate bars from convenience store

A group of squirrels are driving the owners of one Toronto convenience store nuts, after the rodents have been caught on tape stealing chocolate bars from their shop.

In a Reddit post from three months ago and a series of videos circulating on social media on Thursday, a man who claims his family owns a convenience store near Broadview Station pleaded for help stopping the squirrels, which have been snatching chocolate bars from shelves over the last few months.

Videos accompanying the posts shows furry bandits — a light grey-brown one and a black one — inching tentatively into the store, grabbing a chocolate and then quickly scurrying out to the street.

“A couple times, passerbys and customers tried chasing after it with us, but once it goes up a tree, it's game over,” said the poster.

While the videos show squirrels dashing off with a Kinder Bueno bar on one occasion and a Crunchie bar the next time, the owner’s post suggests the squirrels aren’t too picky.

“It’s a different bar each time - O’Henry, Mr. Big, etc. It happens about once every two to three days.”

The owner said the squirrel manages to break into the store through a door left open because of the excessive heat emitted from fridge and cooler motors inside.

“We simply can't afford to close the door and turn on ventilation/cooling to max, with hydro bills being what they are,” said the owner. “Having said that, we have been storeowners our whole lives, with 7+ years spent at this particular store, and never had a problem with this routine. Until the squirrel started showing up.”