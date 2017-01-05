Two men arrested after woman kidnapped in downtown Toronto
Police are looking for two other suspects after a woman was allegedly held for more than eight hours against her will.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto police have arrested two men, and are looking for two others, after a woman was kidnapped from her home and attempts were made to force her into the sex trade.
The woman, 25, was at her home in the Lake Shore Blvd. W. and Bathurst St. area when she heard a knock at the door on Dec. 19. Four men forced their way in, and took her “against her will,” police say.
“The woman did not know the four men,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said. “She’s never seen these men before.”
The woman was then driven to different locations in the city and switched between various cars. All her ID, debit and credit cards were taken, police say, and all her money was withdrawn from her accounts.
There was also an attempt to force the victim into the sex trade, police say, and she was held captive for more than eight hours.
Liam Durham, 26, and Alex Fredericks, 26, both from Toronto, were arrested and face charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery, trafficking people and withholding documents.
Police are looking for Kirk Hosten-Alexander, 23, and Rayan Graham, 26, both of Toronto, and have released their photos.
Security footage of Graham has also been released.
-
Tory's Toronto
2017 is the year John Tory needs to leave the phrase 'war on cars' behind
-
Tory's Toronto
Tie a ribbon on my tithes — taxes in Toronto are a bargain: Matt Elliott
-
Views
Let's extend our holiday generosity to the boldly ungenerous
-
Retail Insider
It's time to talk about the politics of the fashion industry