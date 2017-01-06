Air Canada passengers, employees in Fort Lauderdale ' accounted for and safe'

TORONTO — A spokesman for Air Canada says all its passengers and employees at the Fort Lauderdale, Fl., airport are "accounted for and safe" following a mass shooting that has left several people dead.

U.S. authorities say a lone shooter opened fire at city's international airport this afternoon, killing five people and injuring eight before he was taken into custody.

They say the shooting took place inside Terminal 2, which serves Delta Air Lines and Air Canada.

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick says in an email that passengers on the airline's departing flights were safely evacuated on the tarmac.

Those on flights arriving from Montreal and Toronto were being held off gate while the terminal remained closed.

The Fort Lauderdale airport has suspended operations as law enforcement authorities rush to the scene.