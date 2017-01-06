Four men charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal shooting of Toronto teen
TORONTO — Police say four men are now in custody and facing charges in the fatal shooting of a teen last October in a Toronto restaurant.
Investigators say Jarryl Hagley was in a Pizza Pizza with friends early on Oct. 16 when gunmen entered the restaurant and fired in his direction, fatally wounding the 17-year-old.
They say three men got out of an SUV, walked a block to the restaurant where two of the men went in for five seconds and one shot at a table of people with a sawed-off shotgun.
Police had sought four people in the shooting and say a search warrant executed on Thursday led to the arrests of Toronto men Winston Poyser, 24, and Shakiyl Shaw, 23, who are both charged with first-degree murder.
Canada-wide warrants were issued Thursday for two other men.
Investigators say Lenneil Shaw, 23, and Mohamed Ali Nur, 18, both of Toronto, surrendered to police on Friday and are charged with first-degree murder.
