Four men charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal shooting of Toronto teen

TORONTO — Police say four men are now in custody and facing charges in the fatal shooting of a teen last October in a Toronto restaurant.

Investigators say Jarryl Hagley was in a Pizza Pizza with friends early on Oct. 16 when gunmen entered the restaurant and fired in his direction, fatally wounding the 17-year-old.

They say three men got out of an SUV, walked a block to the restaurant where two of the men went in for five seconds and one shot at a table of people with a sawed-off shotgun.

Police had sought four people in the shooting and say a search warrant executed on Thursday led to the arrests of Toronto men Winston Poyser, 24, and Shakiyl Shaw, 23, who are both charged with first-degree murder.

Canada-wide warrants were issued Thursday for two other men.