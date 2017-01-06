Icy weekend in store as cold weather alert continues for city of Toronto

The City of Toronto is continuing an extreme cold weather alert issued on Thursday as temperatures are expected to remain well below freezing throughout the weekend.

Friday and Saturday nights will be particularly frigid, with overnight lows dropping to -14 C and -13 C respectively.

Sunday will see a high of -9 and a 30 per cent chance of snow before the city thaws slightly at the beginning of the week, which will bring 3 C weather and flurries on Tuesday and Wednesday.