Icy weekend in store as cold weather alert continues for city of Toronto
Friday and Saturday nights will be particularly frigid, with overnight lows dropping to -14 C and -13 C respectively.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The City of Toronto is continuing an extreme cold weather alert issued on Thursday as temperatures are expected to remain well below freezing throughout the weekend.
Friday and Saturday nights will be particularly frigid, with overnight lows dropping to -14 C and -13 C respectively.
Sunday will see a high of -9 and a 30 per cent chance of snow before the city thaws slightly at the beginning of the week, which will bring 3 C weather and flurries on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The City of Toronto is advising residents to check on vulnerable loved ones, not leave pets outside for long, and dress appropriately for the cold. Residents can call 311 if assistance is needed or 911 in case of an emergency.
Most Popular
-
Online posts from alleged drunk driver charged with Toronto cyclist's death prompt outrage
-
Moose on the loose end up at Tim Hortons drive thru in Newfoundland
-
'It shattered to pieces:' Nova Scotia Power probing wind turbine collapse
-
'I will fix it,' struggling ex-soldier said before Nova Scotia murder-suicides
-
Tory's Toronto
2017 is the year John Tory needs to leave the phrase 'war on cars' behind
-
Tory's Toronto
Tie a ribbon on my tithes — taxes in Toronto are a bargain: Matt Elliott
-
Views
Let's extend our holiday generosity to the boldly ungenerous
-
Retail Insider
It's time to talk about the politics of the fashion industry