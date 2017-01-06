News / Toronto

Icy weekend in store as cold weather alert continues for city of Toronto

Friday and Saturday nights will be particularly frigid, with overnight lows dropping to -14 C and -13 C respectively.

Seemingly buried in a pile of dirty snow, pedestrians at Jane St. and Finch Ave. endure the cold as a cold weather alert was issued. January 5, 2017.

The City of Toronto is continuing an extreme cold weather alert issued on Thursday as temperatures are expected to remain well below freezing throughout the weekend.

Friday and Saturday nights will be particularly frigid, with overnight lows dropping to -14 C and -13 C respectively.

Sunday will see a high of -9 and a 30 per cent chance of snow before the city thaws slightly at the beginning of the week, which will bring 3 C weather and flurries on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The City of Toronto is advising residents to check on vulnerable loved ones, not leave pets outside for long, and dress appropriately for the cold. Residents can call 311 if assistance is needed or 911 in case of an emergency.

