Two surrender in Pizza Pizza shooting death of Jarryl Hagley

Two men wanted by police have surrendered in connection with the shooting death of a Toronto teen in a west-end pizza restaurant last fall.

Lenneil Shaw, 23, and Mohamed Ali Nur, 18, both of Toronto, turned themselves in after Canada-wide warrants were issued for them on charges of first-degree murder.

On Oct. 16, Jarryl Hagley was eating with friends at a Pizza Pizza on Weston Rd. near Lawrence Ave. W. when the shooting occurred.

Hagley, 17, was shot repeatedly, and died in hospital shortly after.

Winston Poyser, 24, and Shakiyl Shaw, 23, both from Toronto, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Thursday.

At a news conference Thursday, Det. Paul Worden said that he was hopeful that two other suspects would turn themselves in.

The teen’s shooting, which Worden described as an “act that was planned and deliberate,” was Toronto’s 54th homicide of 2016. No one else was hurt during the shooting.

At the time of Hagley’s death, his stepmother Trisha Samuels told the Canadian Press the teen was at the wrong place at the wrong time.