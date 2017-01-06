On Coun. Wong-Tam's bucket list: finding Canada's perfect butter tart

Kristyn Wong-Tam has seldom met a butter tart she didn’t like.

“People don’t know that I have a sweet tooth,” says the downtown councillor, known more for championing social housing and community development than for her culinary commentary.

“I rarely pass up on dessert,” she admits. “I usually eat very healthy, but I have a total weakness for sweets and particularly I’m fond of butter tarts.”

Wong-Tam is such a fan of the pastry that she plans to scour the country on her bicycle in search of Canada’s top tart. The trip is on her “bucket list,” but she’s contemplating getting it rolling this summer, when she takes part in a Toronto to Montreal bike ride.

So, what makes a perfect butter tart? Wong-Tam isn’t shy about her preferences: Deeper dish, not shallow. Flaky enough to peel off, but dense enough to hold its integrity. A solid ceiling but with some liquidity. Oh, and she’s not a fan of raisins in her tarts.

But above all, the secret ingredient is love.

“I’m very picky but I can tell if it’s been made with loving hands and not mass produced,” she said. “There’s a real fine craft to it. People really take a lot of pride in their butter tarts.”

Since announcing her life-long goal, various people have contacted her with suggestions. She’s been invited to butter tart festivals and local bakeries are offering up free samples.

“It tells me that I’m not alone. Canadians all over the country really do like their butter tarts,” she said, noting she’ll consider those local invitations as she gears up for the big tour.