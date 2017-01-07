Elderly man struck and killed by SUV in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident.

They say an elderly man was struck and killed by an SUV in Mississauga Friday evening.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersection of Lakeshore Road and Broadview Avenue.

Investigators say the driver the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

The deceased's name hasn't been released, and there's no word whether charges are pending.

