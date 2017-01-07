Fort York staff ‘heartbroken’ over dead bees

Employees at Fort York National Historic Site are on alert after two of their beehives were apparently sliced open in an act of vandalism — leaving their bees to die in the cold.

“We’re heartbroken to have found that two of the hives in our apiary have been vandalized,” read a post on the Fort’s Facebook page from Friday. It’s unclear when exactly the hives were damaged.

The beehives sit outside the Fort’s north walls, near a steep wooded drop to railway tracks used by the Lakeshore West GO line. Wildlife hungry for honey live in and around the Fort, but photos of damage to the hive suggest a raccoon might not be to blame.

“We wish that were the case but unfortunately the hives were closed up very well and the cuts were very clean,” the Fort wrote in reply to a comment on their Facebook page.

“It was obviously done with a knife and some know-how.”

Toronto Police Const. Victor Kwong said he wasn’t able to find an official report of vandalism from Fort York, going back to Friday, but said one might be forthcoming.

Four of the Fort’s other beehives remain undamaged.

Break-ins at the Fort aren’t unusual during the summer months, especially along the north wall. Vandalism typically isn’t an issue, however.

Eric Plaxton, a commenter on the Fort’s Facebook page, even offered his services as a carpenter and welder. “It’s the least I can do for the bees, which have done so much for us!” he wrote.

Toronto Honeys, a beekeeping duo who tend the Fort’s apiary, helped clean up the damage on Friday, and tried on Saturday to save bees from the two damaged hives.