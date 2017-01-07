News / Toronto

Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed by ticket sold in Quebec

TORONTO — The whopping $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was claimed by a single ticket sold in Quebec.

There were also 42 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs and 18 of them were won by tickets purchased across the country.

A total of 22 winning Maxmillions tickets were sold — 14 of them are worth $1 million each and the other eight $500,000 each.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan, 13 will be approximately $34 million.

