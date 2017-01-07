Thornhill man clocked at 218 kph charged with stunt driving
A
A
Share via Email
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — A Thornhill man is facing a stunt driving charge after provincial police in Richmond Hill say they clocked him doing 218 kph in a 100 zone.
Police say the man was pulled over Friday on Highway 407.
In addition to being charged, police say the man driver's licence was automatically suspended and his vehicle impounded for seven days.
If convicted, the minimum fine for the first offence of stunt driving is $2,000 and six demerit points.
A further driving suspension may also be ordered.
-
Tory's Toronto
2017 is the year John Tory needs to leave the phrase 'war on cars' behind
-
Tory's Toronto
Tie a ribbon on my tithes — taxes in Toronto are a bargain: Matt Elliott
-
Views
Let's extend our holiday generosity to the boldly ungenerous
-
Retail Insider
It's time to talk about the politics of the fashion industry