No Pants Subway Ride participants braving frigid day in Toronto
Annual No Pants Day starts at Finch Station this afternoon at 3 p.m.
Subway cars in Toronto, and 31 other cities worldwide, will be filled Sunday with a few riders flaunting their briefs, boxers and panties — not a pair of pants in sight.
The No Pants Subway Ride, first held in 2002 by the Improv Everywhere comedy collective in New York City, is taking place from San Diego to Jerusalem this year.
Participants board a subway train in typical winter attire from the waist up, and carry on conversations with their pants-less conspirators as if nothing was amiss.
Toronto’s ride is starting at Finch Station, at around 3 p.m. Riders are to lose their pants, head to Dufferin Station, and parade from there to Penny’s bar — near Bloor St W. and Lansdowne Ave. The temperature is expected to be -9C at that time of day.
