Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
TORONTO — Five things to watch for this week in Canadian business:
Cars: The North American International Auto Show begins on Sunday. The Detroit auto show is a key venue for the world's automakers to showcase their new vehicles and plans for the future. Canadians will be looking for any signs of what the U.S. automakers have in store for their operations in Canada.
Outlook survey: Investors will receive a look at what businesses expect for 2017. The Bank of Canada releases its Business Outlook Survey and Senior Loan Officer Survey on Monday.
Housing data: Statistics Canada releases building permits for November and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. publishes housing starts for December on Tuesday.
Banking bigwigs: The CEOs of Canada's biggest banks will present Tuesday at a Toronto conference held by RBC Capital Markets.
Corporate earnings: Fashion retailer Aritzia Inc. releases results after markets close on Monday; cable company Cogeco Communications and its parent Cogeco Inc. releases results after markets close Wednesday; and National Post owner Postmedia and Shaw Communications are among the companies that will release quarterly reports on Thursday.
