Man shot in Moss Park is Toronto’s first homicide victim of 2017

Toronto’s first homicide victim of 2017 was shot behind an apartment building near Moss Park Sunday morning, police said.

Toronto Police Staff Sgt. Eduardo Wulff said officers got a call about a shooting near Queen St. E. and Sherbourne St. at around 7:45 a.m.

Officers, along with Toronto Paramedic Services and Toronto Fire Services, arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around 9:30 a.m., police announced that he had died in hospital. Homicide detectives will be taking over, police said.

Details on the man’s identity haven’t yet been provided.

Wulff said officers were searching for evidence and suspects.

“For a while, we thought the suspect was still in the area . . . but now we think the suspect may have left already,” Wulff said.

Police have closed Queen St. E. between Sherbourne St. and Berkeley St. for the investigation.

Wulff said Toronto’s last homicide of 2016, on December 25, occurred nearby. Michael Jacobson, a 48-year-old man, died in hospital after being stabbed on Sherbourne St. between Dundas St. E. and Shuter St.