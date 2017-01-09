Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives planning accessiblity upgrade
The non-profit, housed on Isabella Street, is the largest independent LGBTQ archives in the world.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
It’s already home to pageant tiaras, leather vests, and countless newspaper articles and photos.
Now the word’s largest independent gay and lesbian archives is planning a facelift, so that everyone can enjoy it.
Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives executive director Raegan Swanson said the non-profit hopes to start a renovation as soon as possible to make the historic three-storey building on Isabella Street in Toronto more accessible for those with mobility issues.
Related:
“It’s a huge amount of work that needs to be done,” Swanson said. “You can’t get to our second floor without the elevator and that’s a huge issue.”
At city council’s last meeting of 2016, councillors voted to release $45,750 from a nearby development deal for the upgrades. This money goes into a pot that will hopefully include funds from an Ontario Trillium Foundation grant the non-profit has applied for, Swanson said.
The money will go towards building an elevator and accessible ramps, as well as making the bathrooms larger.
Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam said it’s important the public archives “lives up to its aspirations” to become more accessible.
“Full and equal participation is absolutely key in order for us to build an inclusive world for them, and this is just one small gesture in order for them to do so,” she said.
For Swanson, the archives are key to ensuring the stories of LGBTQ people, not often found in history books, are told.
“Making sure that those stories pass through to the new generation and making sure that people are aware of the history that happens, and how the history has influenced what’s happening now,” she said.
-
Tory's Toronto
2017 is the year John Tory needs to leave the phrase 'war on cars' behind
-
Tory's Toronto
Tie a ribbon on my tithes — taxes in Toronto are a bargain: Matt Elliott
-
Views
Let's extend our holiday generosity to the boldly ungenerous
-
Retail Insider
It's time to talk about the politics of the fashion industry