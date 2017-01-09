News / Toronto

American beaten by man wearing Angry Birds costume in downtown Toronto

The alleged perpetrator flew the coop after the assault, and police are asking for help identifying him.

File -- A Red Angy Birds character walks on the red carpet during the premiere of 'Angry Birds - Der Film' on May 01, 2016 in Berlin, Berlin.

Adam Berry/Getty Images for SONY

A 24-year-old American man got more than he bargained for when he chirped a costume-clad Halloween reveler dressed as an Angry Bird last October.

On Halloween eve at around 2:30 a.m. in the downtown core near Queen and Peter, the U.S. visitor and his friends encountered the man. According to a police news release, the Angry Bird lived up to his name when, after comments were made about his costume, he assaulted the victim, knocking him to the ground and punching and kicking him.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The alleged perpetrator fled, and police are asking for help identifying him. He’s described as between 5'10" and  6'0" tall. Anyone in the area at the time is encourage to speak to authorities.  

