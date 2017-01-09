Man killed in Toronto's first homicide of 2017 identified
Anthony Earl Smith, 41, was fatally shot in Moss Park on Sunday morning.
Police have identified the man shot and killed in Toronto’s first homicide of 2017 as 41-year-old Anthony Earl Smith.
On Jan. 8, around 7:45 a.m., officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the area of Queen St. E. and Sherbourne St.
Emergency crews found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital where he died from his injuries shortly after.
The cause of death has been identified as a “penetrating gun shot wound to the chest,” investigators say.
Police are asking neighbours, witnesses or anyone with video from the area to contact them. Police said Sunday they were looking for at least two suspects.
