Man killed in Toronto's first homicide of 2017 identified

Police have identified the man shot and killed in Toronto’s first homicide of 2017 as 41-year-old Anthony Earl Smith.

On Jan. 8, around 7:45 a.m., officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the area of Queen St. E. and Sherbourne St.

Emergency crews found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital where he died from his injuries shortly after.

The cause of death has been identified as a “penetrating gun shot wound to the chest,” investigators say.