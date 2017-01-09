Toddler found outside in freezing Toronto wearing only a diaper
The boy was found by a passerby outside an apartment building near Keele St. and Eglinton Ave. West.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A dangerous incident had a happy ending Sunday afternoon after a toddler was found wandering the streets of Toronto wearing only a diaper.
The little boy, believed to be about 18 months old, was noticed by a passerby outside an apartment building near Keele St. and Eglinton Ave. West, police said.
At the time, the city was under an extreme cold weather alert, and temperatures in the city were hovering near the -9C mark.
The passerby put the child in her car to warm him up until officers arrived, police say.
They don’t know how long the boy was exposed to the cold, but Toronto Police Const. Victor Kwong said it wasn’t long enough to cause concern.
“Paramedics looked him over but didn’t even take him to hospital, it wasn’t serious,” said Kwong.
Kwong said the boy was napping, woke up and snuck out of the house while his mother was cleaning.
Toronto Police tweeted Sunday that the case had been resolved and no charges had been laid.
With files from the Canadian Press.
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
2017 is the year John Tory needs to leave the phrase 'war on cars' behind
-
Tory's Toronto
Tie a ribbon on my tithes — taxes in Toronto are a bargain: Matt Elliott
-
Views
Let's extend our holiday generosity to the boldly ungenerous