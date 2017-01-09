Toddler found outside in freezing Toronto wearing only a diaper

A dangerous incident had a happy ending Sunday afternoon after a toddler was found wandering the streets of Toronto wearing only a diaper.

The little boy, believed to be about 18 months old, was noticed by a passerby outside an apartment building near Keele St. and Eglinton Ave. West, police said.

At the time, the city was under an extreme cold weather alert, and temperatures in the city were hovering near the -9C mark.

The passerby put the child in her car to warm him up until officers arrived, police say.

They don’t know how long the boy was exposed to the cold, but Toronto Police Const. Victor Kwong said it wasn’t long enough to cause concern.

“Paramedics looked him over but didn’t even take him to hospital, it wasn’t serious,” said Kwong.

Kwong said the boy was napping, woke up and snuck out of the house while his mother was cleaning.

Toronto Police tweeted Sunday that the case had been resolved and no charges had been laid.